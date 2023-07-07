Govt to continue with allowance payments for 3 groups until new criterion introduced

Govt to continue with allowance payments for 3 groups until new criterion introduced

July 7, 2023   10:52 am

Under the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the government has decided to continue with the existing payments of allowances for elderly citizens, disabled persons and kidney patients until a new criterion is introduced.

In a Twitter thread, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe noted that the execution of Aswesuma would not, however, undergo any changes.

According to the lawmaker, the Welfare Benefits Board has received a total of 760,000 appeals and 10,000 objections.

These appeals and objections will be evaluated at the earliest possible to provide assistance to those who are most in need and ensure equitable distribution of resources, he added.

The Aswesuma welfare benefits program, initiated as part of the social safety net to alleviate the ongoing economic crisis, is carried out under the purview of State Minister Semasinghe, with the involvement of various government agencies, including the Ministry of Finance.

Through this program, financial assistance will be provided to the lower-income group, comprising 40% of society, across four categories – transitional, vulnerable, poor and extremely poor. The government aims to offer LKR 15,000 per month to families falling under the extremely poor category.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Prices of cement to be reduced (English)

Prices of cement to be reduced (English)

Laugfs Gas also slashes prices (English)

Laugfs Gas also slashes prices (English)

Sri Lanka's central bank expects inflation to drop to 7% in July (English)

Sri Lanka's central bank expects inflation to drop to 7% in July (English)

Foreign envoys embark on 3-day tour celebrating 75 years of diplomacy (English)

Foreign envoys embark on 3-day tour celebrating 75 years of diplomacy (English)

Sri Lanka further slashes policy interest rates as inflation continues to drop

Sri Lanka further slashes policy interest rates as inflation continues to drop

CMC officials inspects hygiene levels of food stalls at Galle Face Green

CMC officials inspects hygiene levels of food stalls at Galle Face Green

Prices of locally manufactured cement to be reduced

Prices of locally manufactured cement to be reduced