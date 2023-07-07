A group of 32 suspects arrested in connection with the killing of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala have been further remanded until 28 July.

The relevant order was issued when the case was taken up before the Gampaha High Court this morning (07 July).

On 12 June, the Attorney General filed cases against 42 accused over the killing of the former MP and his security officer on 09 May 2022.

The Polonnaruwa District parliamentarian and his security officer, a Police Constable, were reported dead amidst the unrest in the Nittambuwa area during the nationwide incidents of violence on May 09, 2022.

A shooting incident was reported in the Nittambuwa that evening, following which a total of six injured people were rushed to the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.

Hospital sources later confirmed that three of them had sustained gunshot wounds, whereas a 27-year-old who was in critical condition had later succumbed to injuries.

According to reports, the parliamentarian and his assistant had opened fire at an angry mob of protesters and critically injured two people while they were blocking his vehicle. The MP and his security officer were later found dead while hiding inside a nearby building.

Footage secured from a nearby CCTV camera showed MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala fleeing the scene with his security officer, who was armed with a gun.

However, several suspects were subsequently arrested on several occasions on suspicion of the MP’s murder.