32 further remanded over former MP Amarakeerthis murder

32 further remanded over former MP Amarakeerthis murder

July 7, 2023   02:47 pm

A group of 32 suspects arrested in connection with the killing of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala have been further remanded until 28 July.

The relevant order was issued when the case was taken up before the Gampaha High Court this morning (07 July).

On 12 June, the Attorney General filed cases against 42 accused over the killing of the former MP and his security officer on 09 May 2022.

The Polonnaruwa District parliamentarian and his security officer, a Police Constable, were reported dead amidst the unrest in the Nittambuwa area during the nationwide incidents of violence on May 09, 2022.

A shooting incident was reported in the Nittambuwa that evening, following which a total of six injured people were rushed to the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.

Hospital sources later confirmed that three of them had sustained gunshot wounds, whereas a 27-year-old who was in critical condition had later succumbed to injuries.

According to reports, the parliamentarian and his assistant had opened fire at an angry mob of protesters and critically injured two people while they were blocking his vehicle. The MP and his security officer were later found dead while hiding inside a nearby building.

Footage secured from a nearby CCTV camera showed MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala fleeing the scene with his security officer, who was armed with a gun.

However, several suspects were subsequently arrested on several occasions on suspicion of the MP’s murder.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Maximum retail price for local cement set at Rs. 2,300

Maximum retail price for local cement set at Rs. 2,300

Maximum retail price for local cement set at Rs. 2,300

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.07

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.07

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Prices of cement to be reduced (English)

Prices of cement to be reduced (English)

Laugfs Gas also slashes prices (English)

Laugfs Gas also slashes prices (English)

Sri Lanka's central bank expects inflation to drop to 7% in July (English)

Sri Lanka's central bank expects inflation to drop to 7% in July (English)

Foreign envoys embark on 3-day tour celebrating 75 years of diplomacy (English)

Foreign envoys embark on 3-day tour celebrating 75 years of diplomacy (English)

Sri Lanka further slashes policy interest rates as inflation continues to drop

Sri Lanka further slashes policy interest rates as inflation continues to drop