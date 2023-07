The overseas travel ban imposed on Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Deshabandu Tennakoon over the last year’s incident at the Galle Face Green, was lifted today (July 07).

The order was delivered by the Colombo Fort magistrate.

The Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province was accused of assaulting the demonstrators at the “GotaGoGama” protest site near Galle Face Green.