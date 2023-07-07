Security beefed up in three areas

July 7, 2023   03:59 pm

A heavy presence of security forces personnel is observed in the Ambalangoda, Ahungalla and Meetiyagoda police areas, Ada Derana learns.

According to reports, tri-forces and police personnel were dispatched in a bid to crack down on the criminal activities in the aforementioned areas.

A series of violent incidents including murders were reported in these areas recently.

Meanwhile, during a search operation carried out in Bogahawela area of Uragasmanhandiya, the intelligence officers have seized several sets of army uniforms to a hidden inside an abandoned house. It was revealed that the seized items belonged to an army deserter.

Investigations are underway to apprehend the suspect in question.

