Education Minister hints at 2023 A/L and O/L exam dates

July 7, 2023   04:33 pm

The 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination is planned to be held before the end of this year, Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha says.

Meanwhile, the 2023 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination is expected to be held in the first quarter of 2024, the lawmaker said addressing the parliamentary session earlier today (July 07).

Speaking further, Premajayantha said evaluation of answer scripts of the O/L exam will commence soon after paper-marking of the A/L exam, which is now in its final stage, comes to an end.

The Examinations Department is making necessary arrangements to hold the exams as scheduled, the minister noted.

