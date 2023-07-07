Suspect who robbed politicians son at knifepoint arrested

Suspect who robbed politicians son at knifepoint arrested

July 7, 2023   05:17 pm

The police have arrested the suspect who robbed MP Dayasiri Jayasekara’s son at knifepoint.

The gold necklace worth Rs. 160,000 stolen from the politician’s son was found on the suspect who goes by the alias “Roxy Watte Ranji”.

The arrest was made in the area of Dehiwala.

On July 04, MP Jayasekara’s son was robbed of cash and a gold necklace while the youth was hanging out with a female friend on a byroad in Bambalapitiya after parking the car on the roadside. 

The suspect, who approached them on a bicycle, had initially demanded money from the duo. He then proceeded to hurl stones at the vehicle. Alarmed by the suspect’s action, the youth had put the gold necklace he was wearing at the time into his friend’s handbag.

According to the police, the suspect had fled the scene after threatening the duo at knifepoint and snatching the handbag.

Following the incident, the youth had filed a complaint with the Bambalapitiya police station, who later found CCTV footage of the suspect entering a shop in the area.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Patients of Badulla Provincial General Hospital afflicted after CT scan machine breaks down

Patients of Badulla Provincial General Hospital afflicted after CT scan machine breaks down

Patients of Badulla Provincial General Hospital afflicted after CT scan machine breaks down

President assures new plans for tourism will be successful

President assures new plans for tourism will be successful

Maximum retail price for local cement set at Rs. 2,300

Maximum retail price for local cement set at Rs. 2,300

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.07

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.07

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Prices of cement to be reduced (English)

Prices of cement to be reduced (English)

Laugfs Gas also slashes prices (English)

Laugfs Gas also slashes prices (English)

Sri Lanka's central bank expects inflation to drop to 7% in July (English)

Sri Lanka's central bank expects inflation to drop to 7% in July (English)