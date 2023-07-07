The police have arrested the suspect who robbed MP Dayasiri Jayasekara’s son at knifepoint.

The gold necklace worth Rs. 160,000 stolen from the politician’s son was found on the suspect who goes by the alias “Roxy Watte Ranji”.

The arrest was made in the area of Dehiwala.

On July 04, MP Jayasekara’s son was robbed of cash and a gold necklace while the youth was hanging out with a female friend on a byroad in Bambalapitiya after parking the car on the roadside.

The suspect, who approached them on a bicycle, had initially demanded money from the duo. He then proceeded to hurl stones at the vehicle. Alarmed by the suspect’s action, the youth had put the gold necklace he was wearing at the time into his friend’s handbag.

According to the police, the suspect had fled the scene after threatening the duo at knifepoint and snatching the handbag.

Following the incident, the youth had filed a complaint with the Bambalapitiya police station, who later found CCTV footage of the suspect entering a shop in the area.