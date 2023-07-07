New President appointed to Sri Lanka  Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association

MP Weerasumana Weerasinghe was recently appointed as the President of the Sri Lanka – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association.

Accordingly, Weerasinghe was appointed on 05 July at the revival meeting of the Sri Lanka - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association for the Ninth Parliament, which was held in Parliament under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

Ambassador of the Vietnam to Sri Lanka Ho Thi Thanh Truc, was present as the guest of honour, while Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapaskha, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadsa, several Members of Parliament and Secretary General of Parliament. Kushani Rohanadeera were also present at this event.

Meanwhile, MPs Nalaka Godahewa, M. Udayakumar and Gamini Waleboda were appointed as the Vice Presidents, while Mohamed Muzammil was appointed as the Secretary and Karunadasa Kodithuwakku was appointed as the Treasurer to the Sri Lanka – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association.

Addressing the meeting, the Speaker Abeywardena stated that the historic ties between Sri Lanka and Vietnam deeply rooted from Buddhism and the solidarity Sri Lanka demonstrated during Vietnam’s struggle during colonial period, adding that, Sri Lanka’s partnership with Vietnam is on the basis of mutual benefits and thus, an establishment of the Parliamentary Friendship Association would strengthen the long-standing cooperation between both countries with renewed commitments.

Ambassador of the Vietnam to Sri Lanka extended gratitude to the Speaker for his strong support and guidance to further strengthening the fine traditional relations and multi-faceted cooperation between the two nations by revival of the Parliamentary Friendship Association.

She further said that the Association acts as active bridge in parliamentary cooperation and expressed the confidence that this will promote the relationship between the two countries in areas such as cooperation in development of trade, investment, culture and tourism.

Speaking at the meeting, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa stated that Vietnam as a country which promoted technological enhancement, industrial development and export-oriented economy, the establishment of the Friendship Association will provide fundamental foundation for two countries to establish mutual benefiting relationship in such areas.

Speaking at the meeting, newly elected President of the Sri Lanka - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association, MP Weersinghe expressed the gratitude to electing him as the president of the Association, and stated that he wishes to work towards further strengthening and building relations between Sri Lanka and Vietnam.