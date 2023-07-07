A special meeting was convened at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (07 July), under the patronage of Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of the Presidential Staff, with the aim of swiftly resolving issues plaguing the health sector.

Accordingly, concerns pertaining to the shortage of medicines and medical equipment, the quality of medicines, and challenges in the procurement process, were discussed at the meeting, for which Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Secretary of the Ministry of Health, and a group of senior officials were present.

Emphasising the need to tend to the urgent matters of concern within the country’s health sector, Sagala Ratnayaka instructed all relevant officials to thoroughly investigate the accuracy of media reports concerning the health sector crises.

In the event any such allegations are found to be true, he said immediate intervention and relief measures should be taken to assist the affected individuals.

He further stressed that any negligence on the part of the Ministry of Health resulting in harm to patients should not be excused. Instead, he urged that necessary measures be promptly implemented to ensure the comfort and well-being of the affected patients.

Meanwhile, acknowledging the economic challenges faced, and its impact on the payment of funds to suppliers of the Ministry of Health since the beginning of this year, it was decided during the meeting in question discussion to explore negotiations with international organizations to alleviate the financial difficulties faced by the Ministry.