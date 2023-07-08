Fairly strong winds and rainfall expected in several areas

July 8, 2023   07:30 am

Showers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

A few showers may occur in the North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces, and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Meanwhile, the winds will be south-westerly and the speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanturai and Mannar and sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanturai and Mannar and sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. Sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be moderate.

The Meteorology Department says swell waves of about 2.5m – 3.0m can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

