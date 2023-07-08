Workers remittances improve in first half of 2023

Workers remittances improve in first half of 2023

July 8, 2023   09:35 am

Sri Lanka’s workers’ remittances in the month of June 2023 were recorded at USD 475.7 million, according to the latest figures from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). 

Accordingly, the cumulative figure for the first six months of the year (Jan - June 2023) is USD 2,822.6 million, which is an increase of 75.3% from the corresponding period of the previous year. 

Workers’ remittances have been a key pillar of Sri Lanka’s foreign currency earnings providing a substantial cushion against the widening trade deficit and thereby enhancing the external sector resilience of the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Over 700,000 appeals received against 'Aswesuma' benefit scheme thus far - State Minister (English)

Over 700,000 appeals received against 'Aswesuma' benefit scheme thus far - State Minister (English)

Over 700,000 appeals received against 'Aswesuma' benefit scheme thus far - State Minister (English)

India to allow Sri Lanka to repay debt over 12 years (English)

India to allow Sri Lanka to repay debt over 12 years (English)

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app (English)

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app (English)

Sri Lanka's govt debt plan tempers funding risk for NBFIs - Fitch (English)

Sri Lanka's govt debt plan tempers funding risk for NBFIs - Fitch (English)

Health professionals raise concerns about cancer treatments after several machines breakdown

Health professionals raise concerns about cancer treatments after several machines breakdown

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.07

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.07

Patients of Badulla Provincial General Hospital afflicted after CT scan machine breaks down

Patients of Badulla Provincial General Hospital afflicted after CT scan machine breaks down