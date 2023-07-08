SLBFE expects to send nearly 300,000 migrant workers in 2023

SLBFE expects to send nearly 300,000 migrant workers in 2023

July 8, 2023   01:41 pm

Over 150,000 persons have registered with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) and gone abroad within the first half of 2023, the SLBFE reported.

Speaking on the matter, SLBFE General Manager Gamini Senarath Yapa noted that it is expected that nearly 300,000 would register with the Bureau, in search of foreign employment this year.

While nearly 311,000 persons registered with the SLBFE in 2022, Yapa highlighted that in 2023, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the four most likely countries Sri Lankans would try to migrate to.

The General Manager noted, however, that while there is a higher tendency for workers to travel to these four countries, an increased number of workers are also migrating to Romania and Japan.

“As a whole, there is a very high tendency for more Sri Lankans to go abroad. We aim to send more skilled workers to the foreign employment market”, he said in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

C.D. Wickramaratne tipped to get another tenure extension as IGP

C.D. Wickramaratne tipped to get another tenure extension as IGP

C.D. Wickramaratne tipped to get another tenure extension as IGP

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.08

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Over 700,000 appeals received against 'Aswesuma' benefit scheme thus far - State Minister (English)

Over 700,000 appeals received against 'Aswesuma' benefit scheme thus far - State Minister (English)

India to allow Sri Lanka to repay debt over 12 years (English)

India to allow Sri Lanka to repay debt over 12 years (English)

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app (English)

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app (English)

Sri Lanka's govt debt plan tempers funding risk for NBFIs - Fitch (English)

Sri Lanka's govt debt plan tempers funding risk for NBFIs - Fitch (English)

Health professionals raise concerns about cancer treatments after several machines breakdown

Health professionals raise concerns about cancer treatments after several machines breakdown