No official announcement on ex-IGP second tenure extension yet: sources

Despite certain media reports claiming that the service of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne has been extended by a further three months, no official announcement has been made in this regard, police sources confirmed.

Accordingly, the former IGP is yet to receive an official notice in this regard, in writing, police surces said.

Former IGP C. D. Wickramaratne’s tenure ended on 26 March, after which he received a three-month extension by way of a special gazette notification issued by President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake.

Thus, the position of IGP has been left vacant since the end of Wickramaratne’s tenure on 26 June.

Meanwhile, speaking in Parliament yesterday (07 July), Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena assured that a decision pertaining to the appointment of a new IGP will be made ‘very soon’, possibly within the following 48 hours.

The names of the Senior DIGs Nilantha Jayawardene, Lalith Pathinayake, Deshabandu Tennakoon, Priyantha Weerasooriya and Ajith Rohana have been nominated for the position so far.