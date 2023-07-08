No official announcement on ex-IGP second tenure extension yet: sources

No official announcement on ex-IGP second tenure extension yet: sources

July 8, 2023   02:40 pm

Despite certain media reports claiming that the service of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne has been extended by a further three months, no official announcement has been made in this regard, police sources confirmed.

Accordingly, the former IGP is yet to receive an official notice in this regard, in writing, police surces said.

Former IGP C. D. Wickramaratne’s tenure ended on 26 March, after which he received a three-month extension by way of a special gazette notification issued by President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake.

Thus, the position of IGP has been left vacant since the end of Wickramaratne’s tenure on 26 June.

Meanwhile, speaking in Parliament yesterday (07 July), Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena assured that a decision pertaining to the appointment of a new IGP will be made ‘very soon’, possibly within the following 48 hours.

The names of the Senior DIGs Nilantha Jayawardene, Lalith Pathinayake, Deshabandu Tennakoon, Priyantha Weerasooriya and Ajith Rohana have been nominated for the position so far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

C.D. Wickramaratne tipped to get another tenure extension as IGP

C.D. Wickramaratne tipped to get another tenure extension as IGP

C.D. Wickramaratne tipped to get another tenure extension as IGP

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.08

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Over 700,000 appeals received against 'Aswesuma' benefit scheme thus far - State Minister (English)

Over 700,000 appeals received against 'Aswesuma' benefit scheme thus far - State Minister (English)

India to allow Sri Lanka to repay debt over 12 years (English)

India to allow Sri Lanka to repay debt over 12 years (English)

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app (English)

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app (English)

Sri Lanka's govt debt plan tempers funding risk for NBFIs - Fitch (English)

Sri Lanka's govt debt plan tempers funding risk for NBFIs - Fitch (English)

Health professionals raise concerns about cancer treatments after several machines breakdown

Health professionals raise concerns about cancer treatments after several machines breakdown