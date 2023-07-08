COPA slams Zoological Gardens Dept. for purchasing birds for exorbitant prices

July 8, 2023   03:57 pm

The Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) has slammed the officials of Department of National Zoological Gardens for spending ‘outrageously high’ amounts of money to purchase certain species of birds.

During its recent meeting, the COPA revealed that between 2018 and 2020, the Zoological Gardens Department had purchased some species of birds for approximately Rs. 1.5 million despite the estimated amount being Rs. 50,000.

The difference between the estimated amount and the purchased amount was thus disclosed to be 3,000%, which the COPA deemed ‘problematic’.

In this procurement, due to the condition that the supplier should provide 32 types of birds, the COPA drew its attention to the loss of nearly Rs. 17 million as the birds had to be purchased at exorbitant rates.

During this COPA meeting, presided over by the committee chairman MP Lasantha Alagiyawanna on Wednesday, the Auditor General’s report and current performance of the Zoological Gardens Department were examined.

The committee has questioned at length as to why there was such a drastic difference between the estimated cost and the actual cost of the purchase.

Thereby, the COPA, emphasizing the need for an accurate assessment, went on to call for a report on the matter and an internal circular to prevent such future occurrences.

