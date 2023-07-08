Indian Foreign Secretary to visit Sri Lanka next week

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in the upcoming week, India media reported.

Accordingly, Kwatra is expected to arrive early next week to work out arrangements pertaining to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to New Delhi, scheduled for 20 July.



Since he took office in 2022, President Wickremesinghe is visiting India for the first time later this month, during which he is expected to hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Ministers of Fisheries, Energy and Power, Foreign Affairs, namely Douglas Devananda, Kanchana Wijesekera and Ali Sabry, respectively, will accompany the President, along with his Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayake, sources revealed.