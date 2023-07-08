25-year-old arrested for hacking girlfriends father to death

25-year-old arrested for hacking girlfriends father to death

July 8, 2023   06:02 pm

A person was reportedly hacked to death in the Baduwatte area in Avissawella, while his daughter, who also sustained injuries in the attack, is currently receiving treatment at the Avissawella Hospital.

Accordingly, a 25-year-old youth was arrested in connection with the incident after investigations revealed that he had initially attacked the deceased’s daughter over an argument.

The suspect had reportedly been living with the deceased and his daughter, with whom he was romantically involved. 

Police said that he had attacked the girl with a sharp weapon over a personal dispute, and had later attacked her father too, who had intervened in the matter in a bid to save his daughter.

Both the deceased, 60, and his daughter were admitted to the District General Hospital in Avissawella after sustaining critical injuries. The father, however, later succumbed to his injuries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.08 6.55

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.08 6.55

C.D. Wickramaratne tipped to get another tenure extension as IGP

C.D. Wickramaratne tipped to get another tenure extension as IGP

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.08

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Over 700,000 appeals received against 'Aswesuma' benefit scheme thus far - State Minister (English)

Over 700,000 appeals received against 'Aswesuma' benefit scheme thus far - State Minister (English)

India to allow Sri Lanka to repay debt over 12 years (English)

India to allow Sri Lanka to repay debt over 12 years (English)

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app (English)

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app (English)