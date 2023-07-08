A person was reportedly hacked to death in the Baduwatte area in Avissawella, while his daughter, who also sustained injuries in the attack, is currently receiving treatment at the Avissawella Hospital.

Accordingly, a 25-year-old youth was arrested in connection with the incident after investigations revealed that he had initially attacked the deceased’s daughter over an argument.

The suspect had reportedly been living with the deceased and his daughter, with whom he was romantically involved.

Police said that he had attacked the girl with a sharp weapon over a personal dispute, and had later attacked her father too, who had intervened in the matter in a bid to save his daughter.

Both the deceased, 60, and his daughter were admitted to the District General Hospital in Avissawella after sustaining critical injuries. The father, however, later succumbed to his injuries.