Eight arrested over recent viral video of assault on monk and two females

A group of eight persons have been arrested in connection with the assault on two females and a Buddhist monk, as seen in a recently widespread video.

Accordingly, one suspect was arrested on Friday night (07 July), while the other suspects were arrested this morning (08 July), after they surrendered to the Nawagamuwa Police, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said, adding that they are due to be produced before the court.

Moreover, he added that investigations are underway to identify the individual who initially uploaded the video in question on social media.

The video displaying a Buddhist monk and two females were seen being assaulted by a group of persons garnered significant attention on all social media platforms.