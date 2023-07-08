Dozens arrested after clash over ownership of house in Colombo 07

Dozens arrested after clash over ownership of house in Colombo 07

July 8, 2023   09:54 pm

A total of 26 people have been arrested for their involvement in a brawl between two groups over the ownership of a house located at Barnes Place in Colombo 07.

The police said the two groups had previously clashed on several occasions to claim ownership of the house but it belongs to neither of the groups.

Cinnamon Garden police officers had reported to the house at Barnes Place after receiving a report on a gunfire incident.

The police officers had then intervened to take the tense situation under control and to break the fight between the two groups.

Accordingly, 26 individuals who were involved in the altercation were taken into custody. Some of them had initially fled the scene, however, the police officers managed to place them under arrest.

The suspects were produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court earlier today (July 08).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.08

CBSL governor says consumer confidence picking up, vows to further lift import restrictions

CBSL governor says consumer confidence picking up, vows to further lift import restrictions

Final decision on appointing new IGP likely to be reached tomorrow

Final decision on appointing new IGP likely to be reached tomorrow

26 arrested after two groups clash over ownership of house in Colombo 07

26 arrested after two groups clash over ownership of house in Colombo 07

Sajith slams NMRA over quality of medicines used in the country

Sajith slams NMRA over quality of medicines used in the country

Use of much-disputed anaesthetic drug suspended after death of woman during eye surgery

Use of much-disputed anaesthetic drug suspended after death of woman during eye surgery

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.08 6.55

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.08 6.55