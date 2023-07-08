Dozens arrested after clash over ownership of house in Colombo 07

A total of 26 people have been arrested for their involvement in a brawl between two groups over the ownership of a house located at Barnes Place in Colombo 07.

The police said the two groups had previously clashed on several occasions to claim ownership of the house but it belongs to neither of the groups.

Cinnamon Garden police officers had reported to the house at Barnes Place after receiving a report on a gunfire incident.

The police officers had then intervened to take the tense situation under control and to break the fight between the two groups.

Accordingly, 26 individuals who were involved in the altercation were taken into custody. Some of them had initially fled the scene, however, the police officers managed to place them under arrest.

The suspects were produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court earlier today (July 08).