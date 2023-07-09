Several spells of light showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of light showers expected in parts of the island

July 9, 2023   09:27 am

Meteorology Department says several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times in North-Central province, and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areasoff the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Netherlands to return looted colonial-era treasures to Sri Lanka,Indonesia (English)

Netherlands to return looted colonial-era treasures to Sri Lanka,Indonesia (English)

Netherlands to return looted colonial-era treasures to Sri Lanka,Indonesia (English)

Chief of Presidential Staff chairs meeting to address drugs and medical equipment shortages (English)

Chief of Presidential Staff chairs meeting to address drugs and medical equipment shortages (English)

CBSL governor says more rate cuts needed for economy to 'bounce back' (English)

CBSL governor says more rate cuts needed for economy to 'bounce back' (English)

Indian Foreign Secretary to visit Sri Lanka next week (English)

Indian Foreign Secretary to visit Sri Lanka next week (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.08

CBSL governor says consumer confidence picking up, vows to further lift import restrictions

CBSL governor says consumer confidence picking up, vows to further lift import restrictions

Final decision on appointing new IGP likely to be reached tomorrow

Final decision on appointing new IGP likely to be reached tomorrow

26 arrested after two groups clash over ownership of house in Colombo 07

26 arrested after two groups clash over ownership of house in Colombo 07