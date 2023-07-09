Several spells of light showers expected in parts of the island

Meteorology Department says several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times in North-Central province, and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areasoff the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.