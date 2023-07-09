Over 100 acres in Bibilehela reserve destroyed in forest fire

Over 100 acres in Bibilehela reserve destroyed in forest fire

July 9, 2023   01:36 pm

Over 100 acres of the Bibilahela forest reserve in Wellawaya have reportedly been destroyed in a fire that broke out within the reserve since last evening (July 08).

The reports said that the fire continues to spread throughout the reserve, while around 100 acres of the forest reserve is already gutted in the fire.

The fire has broken out in a sensitive ecosystem area with a water source that supplies drinking water to a large number of families within the Wellawaya area.

The fire has rapidly spread as a result of the severe dry weather and windy conditions that are prevailing in the area, causing damage to many protected flora and wild animals in the reserve.

