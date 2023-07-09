Issues over quality of medicines due to deficiencies in NMRA Act  Prof. Channa Jayasumana

The main reason for the current issues pertaining to the quality of medicines in Sri Lanka is due to the deficiencies in the National Medicines Regulatory Authority Act, claims MP Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

He points out that although a draft has already been submitted in order to amend the relevant Act, the government has failed to adopt it.

MP Jayasumana made these remarks while speaking to the media in Anuradhapura today (09).