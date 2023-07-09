New DG appointed to National Institute of Education

Prof. Prasad Sethunga has been appointed as the new Director General of the National Institute of Education.

Accordingly, the Minister of Education Dr. Susil Premjayantha has handed over the relevant appointment letter to Prof. Sethunga at the Ministry of Education premises today (09).

He had subsequently officially assumed duties in the new position at the National Institute of Education.

Prof. Sethunga is a scholar who works actively in the field of education including teacher education, teachers’ professional development, interactive education and school-based teacher development programs in Sri Lanka.

He also served as a senior professor in the Education Faculty at the University of Peradeniya.