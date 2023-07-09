26 injured after bus topples down precipice in Pundalu Oya

July 9, 2023   07:16 pm

A bus which was transporting a group of estate workers has veered off the road and toppled down a precipice, injuring at least 26 individuals in Dunukedeniya, Pundalu Oya this evening (09).

The accident has taken place at around 4.30 p.m. today, and the bus has reportedly toppled nearly 30 feet down the precipice.

The 26 injured women, who were travelling in the bus, have been admitted to the Kotmale Divisional Hospital for treatment, Ada Derana reporter said.

Several of the wounded, who sustained critical injuries in the accident had later been transferred to the Nawalapitiya District General Hospital, according to the reporter.

Pundalu Oya police stated that the accident had occurred as the bus had suffered a technical failure.

