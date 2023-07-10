Two dead, 29 injured as bus crashes into container truck

Two persons have been reported dead and at least 29 others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims collided with a parked container truck at Ambanpola this morning (10), the Police said.

The bus was reportedly carrying a group of pilgrims returning home after visiting the Kuragala Ancient Buddhist Monastery.

The deceased includes a 32-year-old and a 71-year-old passenger, both residents of Thalawa.

Of the injured persons, six females and a male are receiving treatment at the Abanpola Hospital while another 18 females and 04 males are being treated at the Galgamuwa Hospital.