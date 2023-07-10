Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

July 10, 2023   08:16 am

The Meteorology Department forecasts that several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of light showers may occur in the Northern Province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times in North-Central province, and in Puttalam, Hambantota, Mannar and Trincomalee districts.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle. 

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areasoff the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar.

The sea areasoff the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuviland sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Port Access Elevated Highway project to be completed in Sept. 2024 (English)

Port Access Elevated Highway project to be completed in Sept. 2024 (English)

Port Access Elevated Highway project to be completed in Sept. 2024 (English)

Request to return Coats of Arms with archaeological value lost during protests (English)

Request to return Coats of Arms with archaeological value lost during protests (English)

President says Sri Lanka is focused to become a regional logistics centre (English)

President says Sri Lanka is focused to become a regional logistics centre (English)

IGP C.D. Wickramaratne granted another 3-month service extension (English)

IGP C.D. Wickramaratne granted another 3-month service extension (English)

8 dead, several injured after bus collides and goes off bridge into river (English)

8 dead, several injured after bus collides and goes off bridge into river (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.07.09

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.07.09

Accepting appeals and objections on 'Aswesuma' beneficiaries list to end tomorrow

Accepting appeals and objections on 'Aswesuma' beneficiaries list to end tomorrow

Sarath Fonseka clarifies why Aragalaya protest movement collapsed

Sarath Fonseka clarifies why Aragalaya protest movement collapsed