Six dead in China kindergarten stabbing

Six dead in China kindergarten stabbing

July 10, 2023   10:20 am

Six people have been killed and one injured in a kindergarten stabbing in China’s south-eastern Guangdong province, police tell the BBC.

Police said they have arrested a 25-year-old man with the surname Wu.

The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students, AFP reported, quoting a spokeswoman for the city government.

The attack happened on Monday at 07:40 local time (23:40 Sunday GMT), and the man was arrested at 08:00.

Police have called this a case of “intentional assault”.

Six people have been killed and one injured in a kindergarten stabbing in China’s south-eastern Guangdong province, police tell the BBC.

Police said they have arrested a 25-year-old man with the surname Wu.

The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students, AFP reported, quoting a spokeswoman for the city government.

The attack happened on Monday at 07:40 local time (23:40 Sunday GMT), and the man was arrested at 08:00.

Police have called this a case of “intentional assault”.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Port Access Elevated Highway project to be completed in Sept. 2024 (English)

Port Access Elevated Highway project to be completed in Sept. 2024 (English)

Port Access Elevated Highway project to be completed in Sept. 2024 (English)

Request to return Coats of Arms with archaeological value lost during protests (English)

Request to return Coats of Arms with archaeological value lost during protests (English)

President says Sri Lanka is focused to become a regional logistics centre (English)

President says Sri Lanka is focused to become a regional logistics centre (English)

IGP C.D. Wickramaratne granted another 3-month service extension (English)

IGP C.D. Wickramaratne granted another 3-month service extension (English)

8 dead, several injured after bus collides and goes off bridge into river (English)

8 dead, several injured after bus collides and goes off bridge into river (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.07.09

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.07.09

Accepting appeals and objections on 'Aswesuma' beneficiaries list to end tomorrow

Accepting appeals and objections on 'Aswesuma' beneficiaries list to end tomorrow

Sarath Fonseka clarifies why Aragalaya protest movement collapsed

Sarath Fonseka clarifies why Aragalaya protest movement collapsed