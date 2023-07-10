Six dead in China kindergarten stabbing

Six people have been killed and one injured in a kindergarten stabbing in China’s south-eastern Guangdong province, police tell the BBC.

Police said they have arrested a 25-year-old man with the surname Wu.

The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students, AFP reported, quoting a spokeswoman for the city government.

The attack happened on Monday at 07:40 local time (23:40 Sunday GMT), and the man was arrested at 08:00.

Police have called this a case of “intentional assault”.

