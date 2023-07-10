23-year-old gunned down in Mallavi

A 23-year-old youth was gunned down in the Palinagar area in Mallavi, Police reported.

Accordingly, a group of persons had allegedly broken into the deceased’s house on Sunday night (09 July), Police said, and had fled the scene after opening fire at the victim.

While investigations are underway to apprehend the suspects , Police stated that the site of the murder is under police protection while the postmortem examination is due to be conducted.