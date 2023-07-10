Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river

The deaths of two more persons have been reported after a passenger bus collided on the Kotaleeya Bridge at Manampitiya and toppled into the river last night (09 July), bringing the death toll to 10.

Meanwhile, 41 more persons who sustained injuries in the accident were admitted to the Polonnaruwa Hospital, Police said.

A bus travelling from Polonnaruwa to Kattankudy collided on the Kotaleeya Bridge at Manampitiya and toppled into the river on Sunday night, after the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle.

Police further stated that the driver was not in possession of a valid license to transport passengers, and was instead using a non-legal permit provided by the Eastern Provincial Council.

Recalling the fatal accident, a passenger of the bus said, “There were around 50 people, and nearly 10 were travelling standing. The bus travelled at high-speed, and when we got close to the bridge, the bus suddenly stopped. It stopped and immediately fell into the river. I was one of the first to get out, Police were at the site in 5 – 10 minutes, and most passengers were unconscious”.