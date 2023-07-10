SDIG Ajith Rohanas petition against transfer order fixed for support

SDIG Ajith Rohanas petition against transfer order fixed for support

July 10, 2023   11:54 am

The Supreme Court, on Monday (10 July), fixed a date to support the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of Police Ajith Rohana seeking to cancel his transfer.

Accordingly, the FR petition has been fixed for support on 17 July as per the Supreme Court’s decision.

On 25 April, seven SDIGs, including Lalith Pathinayake, Ajith Rohana, S.C. Medawatte and W. K. Jayalath, were transferred due to service requirements as per an order made by the Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles.

SDIG Rohana, however, in a letter addressed to the Ministry’s Secretary, stated that he would not abide by the transfer order, highlighting that the relevant order was neither issued by the National Police Commission,  nor with their approval, thereby making it both illegal and unconstitutional.

He further quoted Section 56 of the Police Ordinance and the verdict delivered in the State’s case against Wijesuriya in 1974, supporting his argument, and accused Public Security Minister Tiran Alles of having an ulterior motive behind such a ‘malicious, arbitrary and unreasonable’ decision.

“The minister does all these malicious acts to harass us and to protect one SDIG”, the SDIG Ajith Rohana had alleged in the letter.

Thus, the senior police officer noted that he is not bound to implement the order issued by the Ministry.

