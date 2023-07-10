Committee appointed to review insurance laws

The existing insurance laws in Sri Lanka are set to be reviewed by a committee appointed by Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

Accordingly, the newly-appointed committee has been tasked with reviewing the existing insurance laws, and later developing them in a manner that they would reach the global standards of insurance laws.

Thus, the Ministry has sought for public opinions and comments in this regard, and thereby request that all suggestions be sent to the Ministry in writing, or via their official e-mail, legal@moj.gov.lk.