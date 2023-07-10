Presidential election likely in 2024 - Saman Ratnapriya

The Director General of Trade Unions to the President, Saman Ratnapriya has revealed that a presidential election is likely to be held next year.

Accordingly, Ratnapriya stated that while no elections, in any form, will be held this year, it is almost certain that a presidential election will be held in 2024.

Speaking at a rally in Badulla, Ratnapriya stated that the 2024 will be ‘the year of elections’, of which the first would be a presidential election.

“My suggestion is that President Ranil Wickremesinghe must be made the President of this country, with a mandate, in 2024”, he said in this regard.