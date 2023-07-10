Driver arrested over bus accident in Manampitiya that left 10 dead

Driver arrested over bus accident in Manampitiya that left 10 dead

July 10, 2023   01:58 pm

Police have arrested the driver of the bus which collided on the Kotaleeya Bridge at Manampitiya and toppled into the river on Sunday night (09 July).

Accordingly, Police suspect that the accident occurred after the driver, who had been driving at a high speed, had lost control of the vehicle.

Speaking further on the arrest, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa revealed that    the driver in question has been fined on previous occasions as well for reckless driving.

While it has been confirmed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, further investigations are underway to determine whether or not he was intoxicated by any other narcotic substances at the time, Thalduwa said.

A bus travelling from Polonnaruwa to Kattankudy collided on the Kotaleeya Bridge at Manampitiya and toppled into the river on Sunday night, resulting in the death of 10 persons, while 42 others were injured.

Those injured, including three children and a female, were admitted to the Polonnaruwa Hospital, while hospital sources have revealed that the condition of another injured individual remains critical.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.10

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.10

Residents complain over abandoned road maintenance projects in Welioya

Residents complain over abandoned road maintenance projects in Welioya

Health sector trade unions warn of strike action if demands are not met

Health sector trade unions warn of strike action if demands are not met

X-Press Pearl disaster: report on compensation for fishermen to be presented in court

X-Press Pearl disaster: report on compensation for fishermen to be presented in court

Air Asia resumes flights between Colombo and Bangkok

Air Asia resumes flights between Colombo and Bangkok

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.10

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.10