Driver arrested over bus accident in Manampitiya that left 10 dead

Police have arrested the driver of the bus which collided on the Kotaleeya Bridge at Manampitiya and toppled into the river on Sunday night (09 July).

Accordingly, Police suspect that the accident occurred after the driver, who had been driving at a high speed, had lost control of the vehicle.

Speaking further on the arrest, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa revealed that the driver in question has been fined on previous occasions as well for reckless driving.

While it has been confirmed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, further investigations are underway to determine whether or not he was intoxicated by any other narcotic substances at the time, Thalduwa said.

A bus travelling from Polonnaruwa to Kattankudy collided on the Kotaleeya Bridge at Manampitiya and toppled into the river on Sunday night, resulting in the death of 10 persons, while 42 others were injured.

Those injured, including three children and a female, were admitted to the Polonnaruwa Hospital, while hospital sources have revealed that the condition of another injured individual remains critical.