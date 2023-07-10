Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India

Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India

July 10, 2023   02:28 pm

Torrential rain across northern India has killed at least 22 people, as well as causing landslides and flash floods in the region, authorities and local media said on Monday.

Schools in New Delhi were closed after heavy rains lashed the national capital over the weekend, and authorities in the Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand asked people not to venture out of their homes unless necessary.

At least 22 people died in floods and landslides in the northern states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on Sunday, the Times of India newspaper reported.

In the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, flash floods over the weekend brought down a bridge and swept away several hutments. Authorities used helicopters to rescue people stranded on roads and bridges because of the rain, footage from Reuters partner ANI showed.

Streets across the northern states, including in Punjab, Delhi and Uttarakhand were flooded. In some areas, rescue personnel used rubber rafts to rescue people stranded inside their homes, local media said.

“Please stay inside your homes because more heavy rain is expected in the next 24 hours,” Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in an appeal on social media late on Sunday.

Many districts in Himachal Pradesh received a month’s rainfall in a day at the weekend, said a senior weather department official.

Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have received 112%, 100% and 70% more rainfall than average so far in the current monsoon season that started on June 1, according to the department.

Source - Reuters

- Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.10

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.10

Residents complain over abandoned road maintenance projects in Welioya

Residents complain over abandoned road maintenance projects in Welioya

Health sector trade unions warn of strike action if demands are not met

Health sector trade unions warn of strike action if demands are not met

X-Press Pearl disaster: report on compensation for fishermen to be presented in court

X-Press Pearl disaster: report on compensation for fishermen to be presented in court

Air Asia resumes flights between Colombo and Bangkok

Air Asia resumes flights between Colombo and Bangkok

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.10

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.10