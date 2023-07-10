X-Press Pearl disaster: SC calls for report on compensation measures

X-Press Pearl disaster: SC calls for report on compensation measures

July 10, 2023   03:18 pm

The Supreme Court on Monday (10 July) ordered that a report on the measures taken to compensate those affected by the X-Press Pearl disaster, and the progress in this regard, be submitted to the court before 15 September.

The relevant order was issued by a Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices Murdhu Fernando, Shiran Gunaratne, Achala Wengappuli and Priyantha Fernando when the case was taken up in court this morning (10).

While the attorney who appeared on behalf the fishing community raised concerns that they are yet to receive compensation for the massive losses suffered due to the X-Press Pearl disaster in 2021, Additional Solicitor General Nerin Pulle, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, assured that measures are underway in this regard.

Bench chair Justice Murdhu Fernando then ordered that the process in this regard must be expedited, and ordered the lawyers of the fishing community to file the compensation requests before other relevant institutions including the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA).

The relevant petition is due to be called before the court again on 05 and 06 October.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.10

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.10

Residents complain over abandoned road maintenance projects in Welioya

Residents complain over abandoned road maintenance projects in Welioya

Health sector trade unions warn of strike action if demands are not met

Health sector trade unions warn of strike action if demands are not met

X-Press Pearl disaster: report on compensation for fishermen to be presented in court

X-Press Pearl disaster: report on compensation for fishermen to be presented in court

Air Asia resumes flights between Colombo and Bangkok

Air Asia resumes flights between Colombo and Bangkok

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.10

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.10