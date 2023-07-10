Sri Lanka greenlights passenger and cargo transport services to India via KKS Port

July 10, 2023   04:42 pm

A new project to launch transport services, for both passengers and cargo, to India via the Kankesanthurai (KKS) Port was recently approved by the Government of Sri Lanka.

Speaking in this regard at a media briefing on Monday (10 July), State Minister of Ports and Aviation Premalal Jayasekara stated that the project would allow for persons to travel between the two countries with ease, adding that each person will allowed a baggage allowance of 100 kilograms.

He noted, however, that the Indian Government is yet to approve the project, and thus it is likely that the implementation of the project will be delayed by a further six months.

