Eight persons have been wounded and hospitalised after a bus toppled in the Helboda area along the Nuwara Eliya–Gampola road.

Accordingly, the accident is suspected to have taken place due to the driver of the bus falling asleep on the wheel, Police said, adding that the bus had been carrying nearly 20 passengers, who were going on a trip.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Pussallewa Police.