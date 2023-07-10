Indian Foreign Secretary arrives in Colombo

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka on an official two-day visit on Monday (10 July).

Kwatra is expected to work out arrangements pertaining to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to New Delhi, scheduled for 20 July.

President Wickremesinghe is visiting India for the first time since he took office in 2022, later this month, during which he is expected to hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Ministers of Fisheries, Energy and Power, Foreign Affairs, namely Douglas Devananda, Kanchana Wijesekera and Ali Sabry, respectively, will accompany the President, along with his Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayake, sources revealed.