An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued by Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara laying out the Petroleum Products Licensing Regulations for the import, export, selling or supplying petroleum products in Sri Lanka.

The regulation have been made by the Minister of Power and Energy under section 7 of the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Act, No. 33 of 2002 read with sections 5 and 6 of that Act on the advice and recommendation of the Committee appointed under section 3 of that Act.

Cited as the Petroleum Products Licensing Regulations No.1 of 2023, the gazette states that these regulations shall apply to an applicant and any person or body of persons issued with a license under these regulations to import, export, sell, supply or distribute petroleum in Sri Lanka under section 5 of the Act.