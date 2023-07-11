2022 A/L exam results to be released in Aug?

Authorities hope to release the results of the 2022 Advanced Level examination in August, Education Minister Susil Premajayantha says.

Accordingly, the 2023 A/L examination is planned to commence in November and conclude by December, the lawmaker said further.

As the evaluation of answer scripts will be completed by mid-August, the results can be released before the end of the month, he explained, noting that the authorities intend to complete the examination before this Christmas.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Ordinary Level examination is planned for next March or April, and its timetable is currently under preparation, Premajayantha added.

He also mentioned the government’s plans to establish a separate unit under the purview of the National Education Commission to regulate international schools. “There are at least 300 international schools in the country. There is a question about their standards as these are all registered under the Companies Act. Hence, the National Education Commission has proposed that these schools be regulated by a separate unit established under its purview.”