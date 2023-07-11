6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes in Atlantic Ocean

July 11, 2023   09:46 am

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Monday in the Atlantic Ocean near the northern Caribbean, causing some buildings to lightly sway in the region.

The quake struck at a shallow depth of six miles (10 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was located about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north-northeast of Antigua and Barbuda.

The earthquake was felt on several islands, including Puerto Rico. No damage was immediately reported.


Source: Associated Press
-Agencies

