Assessing Aswesuma appeals and objections to begin soon

Assessing Aswesuma appeals and objections to begin soon

July 11, 2023   11:13 am

The District Secretaries will commence assessing the appeals and objections received for the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefits scheme, Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe says.

Taking to Twitter, the lawmaker said the government would ensure that all deserving individuals who require assistance would be included in ‘Aswesuma’.

The Welfare Benefits Board accepted appeals and objections pertaining to the new welfare benefits program until July 10 and received 968,000 appeals and 17,500 objections during this period. 

The Aswesuma welfare benefits program, initiated as part of the social safety net to alleviate the ongoing economic crisis, is carried out under the purview of State Minister Semasinghe, with the involvement of various government agencies, including the Ministry of Finance.

Through this program, financial assistance will be provided to the lower-income group, comprising 40% of society, across four categories – transitional, vulnerable, poor and extremely poor. The government aims to offer LKR 15,000 per month to families falling under the extremely poor category.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

Artificial Intelligence to be included in syllabuses from Grades 6 to 10 - Minister (English)

Artificial Intelligence to be included in syllabuses from Grades 6 to 10 - Minister (English)

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river (English)

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river (English)

Sri Lanka greenenlights passenger and cargo transport ferries to India via KKS Port (English)

Sri Lanka greenenlights passenger and cargo transport ferries to India via KKS Port (English)

X-Press Pearl disaster: SC calls for report on compensation measures (English)

X-Press Pearl disaster: SC calls for report on compensation measures (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.10

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.10

Opposition Leader suggests committee to probe country's bankruptcy, invites all 225 MPs to join

Opposition Leader suggests committee to probe country's bankruptcy, invites all 225 MPs to join