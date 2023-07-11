Assessing Aswesuma appeals and objections to begin soon

The District Secretaries will commence assessing the appeals and objections received for the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefits scheme, Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe says.

Taking to Twitter, the lawmaker said the government would ensure that all deserving individuals who require assistance would be included in ‘Aswesuma’.

The Welfare Benefits Board accepted appeals and objections pertaining to the new welfare benefits program until July 10 and received 968,000 appeals and 17,500 objections during this period.

The Aswesuma welfare benefits program, initiated as part of the social safety net to alleviate the ongoing economic crisis, is carried out under the purview of State Minister Semasinghe, with the involvement of various government agencies, including the Ministry of Finance.

Through this program, financial assistance will be provided to the lower-income group, comprising 40% of society, across four categories – transitional, vulnerable, poor and extremely poor. The government aims to offer LKR 15,000 per month to families falling under the extremely poor category.