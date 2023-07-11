Helicopter with six passengers on board goes missing in Nepal

A helicopter with 6 people on board has gone missing in Nepal on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

A helicopter with 6 people on board has gone missing in Nepal on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. “The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with the control tower at around 10 in the morning,” information officer Gyanendra Bhul said.

The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12am (Local Time). There were five foreign nationals on the missing chopper.

“...Total persons on board: 6 (5 passengers + 1 captain). Altitude Air helicopter departed from Kathmandu for search and rescue,” tweeted the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

Source - The Hindustan Times

- Agencies