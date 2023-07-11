Cabinet gives nod to restructure CWE

Cabinet gives nod to restructure CWE

July 11, 2023   12:28 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to restructure the country’s largest state-owned retail network Cooperative Wholesale Establishment (CWE).

The proposal tabled by Minister of Trade, Commerce & Food Security Nalin Fernando was green-lighted at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday (July 10).

In a statement, the Government Information Department said the decision was taken as it was observed that Lanka Sathosa has not achieved its expected outcomes, nor has it contributed to the country’s economy effectively.

Accordingly, a committee will be appointed to monitor the restructuring of CWE and to ensure the smooth implementation of the process.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Young woman dies after consuming traditional fertility medication

Young woman dies after consuming traditional fertility medication

Young woman dies after consuming traditional fertility medication

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

Artificial Intelligence to be included in syllabuses from Grades 6 to 10 - Minister (English)

Artificial Intelligence to be included in syllabuses from Grades 6 to 10 - Minister (English)

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river (English)

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river (English)

Sri Lanka greenenlights passenger and cargo transport ferries to India via KKS Port (English)

Sri Lanka greenenlights passenger and cargo transport ferries to India via KKS Port (English)

X-Press Pearl disaster: SC calls for report on compensation measures (English)

X-Press Pearl disaster: SC calls for report on compensation measures (English)