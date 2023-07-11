Cabinet gives nod to restructure CWE

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to restructure the country’s largest state-owned retail network Cooperative Wholesale Establishment (CWE).

The proposal tabled by Minister of Trade, Commerce & Food Security Nalin Fernando was green-lighted at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday (July 10).

In a statement, the Government Information Department said the decision was taken as it was observed that Lanka Sathosa has not achieved its expected outcomes, nor has it contributed to the country’s economy effectively.

Accordingly, a committee will be appointed to monitor the restructuring of CWE and to ensure the smooth implementation of the process.