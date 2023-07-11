Duo arrested with smuggled gold worth around Rs. 28 mn

July 11, 2023   01:07 pm

The police have arrested two individuals at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for smuggling in a stock of gold to Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) officers at the BIA have apprehended an individual who arrived in Sri Lanka from Chennai, India along with a stock of gold weighing 1 kilogram and 780 grams and another suspect who aided and abetted this illegal activity.

Police have uncovered that the duo had tried to bring a stock of gold jewellery worth around Rs. 28 million illegally, under the guise of businessmen.

Aged 39 and 52, the suspects were identified as residents of Wellampitiya and Grandpass, the police said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the PNB branch at the BIA arrested a woman who tried to fly out of the country with a stock of undeclared gold.

The 38-year-old was apprehended along with 814 grams of liquid gold, according to police.

Police said that the woman is a resident of the Wellampitiya area.

She has been handed over to the Customs officers at the airport for further investigations.

