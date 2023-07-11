Young woman dies after consuming traditional fertility medication

July 11, 2023   01:16 pm

The death of a 23-year-old female was reported in Giritale, Minneriya on Monday (10 July), after she had reportedly taken a prescribed dose of traditional medication for infertility.

Accordingly, the deceased had been prescribed medication to aid her infertility by an indigenous medical practitioner in the area. Subsequent to three days of consuming the medication, however, the deceased had fallen ill and fainted, after which she was taken to the Jayanthipura Hospital.

She later died while receiving treatment, the police said.

While the exact cause of death is yet to be identified, the police stated that the body was placed at the Polonnaruwa Hospital for the post-mortem examination to be conducted upon completion of the magisterial inquest.

