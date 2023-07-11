Easter attacks compensation: Maithripala pays Rs. 15 mn ahead of deadline

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has paid Rs. 15 million, as part of Rs. 100 million compensation he was ordered to pay to the victims of the Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019.

Accordingly, ahead of the deadline on 12 July, Sirisena had paid Rs. 15 million as compensation on 28 June, on the orders of the Supreme Court, and filed a motion requesting that he be allowed to pay the remaining sum in 10 installments of Rs. 8.5 million from 30 June 2024 to 20 June 2033.

In a motion filed through his lawyers, the former President explained that he receives a pension of Rs. 97,500 as the former President, alongside a sum of Rs. 54,285 for his services as a Member of Parliament, thus, he requested that he be granted the aforementioned time period to pay the remainder of the ordered sum of Rs. 100 million.

On 12 January, the Supreme Court found that former President Sirisena, former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, former National Intelligence Chief Sisira Mendis and former Chief of State Intelligence Service (SIS) Nilantha Jayawardena have violated the fundamental rights of the people by failing to take action to prevent the Easter Sunday bombings despite receiving sufficient intelligence information.

Thus, in its verdict, the Supreme Court bench had ordered Sirisena to pay Rs. 100 million in compensation to the petitioners, while Pujith Jayasundara and Nilantha Jayawardena were each ordered to pay Rs. 75 million, Hemasiri Fernando was ordered to pay Rs. 50 million and Sisira Mendis was ordered to pay Rs. 10 million from their personal money.

The relevant order was delivered by a seven-member Supreme Court Judge bench, with regard to 12 petitions filed by various parties stating that their fundamental rights were violated by negligence and failure to prevent the coordinated terrorist attacks on April 21, 2019.

Accordingly, it has been reported that while the former President has paid a sum of Rs. 15 million thus far, Hemasiri Fernando, Pujith Jayasundara and Sisira Mendis have paid Rs. 1 million, Rs. 1,725,588 and Rs. 5 million thus far, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Treasury has also paid a sum of Rs. 1 million as compensation on behalf of the government, sources confirmed.