Indian Foreign Secretary calls on Sri Lankan President

India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday (July 11).

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Defence, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The Indian foreign secretary also met with his Sri Lankan counterpart Aruni Wijewardane earlier today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo.

Meanwhile, the meeting between the Foreign Secretary Kwatra and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry has focused on strengthening of the bilateral relationship between the two nations for the mutual benefits of its people.

The Indian foreign secretary arrived on the island on Monday (July 10) for a two-day official visit to prepare the ground for Wickremesinghe’s upcoming visit to New Delhi, scheduled for July 20.

The Sri Lankan president’s upcoming India visit is his first since taking office in 2022.

Accompanied by Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda, Energy and Power Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry, Presidential Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayake during his visit, Wickremesinghe is expected to hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Indian media, the Sri Lankan president is likely to finalise the implementation of several Indian projects related to power and energy, agriculture, and maritime issues in the country ahead of his departure for New Delhi.