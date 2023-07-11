Master plan to be prepared to develop Hambantota district

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted a proposal furnished by the President pertaining to the Greater Hambantota development plan.

Accordingly, it has been decided to entrust the responsibility of preparing the ‘master plan’ for the development of Hambantota district to the Singapore-based urban planning company Sarbana Jurong (Pvt.) Limited.

The government said this is the same company with which the responsibility of preparing major development plans for Colombo City and the Western Province, as well as the strategic development of the tourist zone of Eastern Province was entrusted.

The Cabinet nod was first given in 2018 to obtain consultation services from the said urban planning company to prepare a regional plan and a detailed ‘master plan’ of Greater Hambantota for fundamental improvement centers, however, the approved decision is yet to be implemented.

Thereby, as the government has decided to prioritize the development activities pertaining to Hambantota, the proposal to hand over the preparation of the master plan to Sarbana Jurong (Pvt.) Limited was green-lighted by the Cabinet of Ministers.