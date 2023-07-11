42 migrant workers stranded in Kuwait return to Sri Lanka

42 migrant workers stranded in Kuwait return to Sri Lanka

July 11, 2023   05:13 pm

A group of 42 Sri Lankans who had overstayed their visa in Kuwait, after registering with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) and traveling to that country for employment, have been repatriated to the island.
 
The group had been unable to return to the island due to several reasons such as overstaying their valid visa period, running away from their places of employment and working in other places, the SLBFE said.
 
They had arrived in the island yesterday (July 10), according to the SLBFE.
 

They were brought back to the island under the process of repatriating expatriated workers, who have registered with the SLBFE and are staying in ‘Suraksha’ shelter homes due to being unable to return to Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.11

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.11

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.11

Over 50,000 dengue cases reported since January 2023

Over 50,000 dengue cases reported since January 2023

Concerns raised as increased number of children show measles symptoms

Concerns raised as increased number of children show measles symptoms

Young woman dies after consuming traditional fertility medication

Young woman dies after consuming traditional fertility medication

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

Artificial Intelligence to be included in syllabuses from Grades 6 to 10 - Minister (English)

Artificial Intelligence to be included in syllabuses from Grades 6 to 10 - Minister (English)

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river (English)

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river (English)