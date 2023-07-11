42 migrant workers stranded in Kuwait return to Sri Lanka

A group of 42 Sri Lankans who had overstayed their visa in Kuwait, after registering with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) and traveling to that country for employment, have been repatriated to the island.



The group had been unable to return to the island due to several reasons such as overstaying their valid visa period, running away from their places of employment and working in other places, the SLBFE said.



They had arrived in the island yesterday (July 10), according to the SLBFE.



They were brought back to the island under the process of repatriating expatriated workers, who have registered with the SLBFE and are staying in ‘Suraksha’ shelter homes due to being unable to return to Sri Lanka.