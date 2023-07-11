French naval ship Lorraine arrives in Colombo Port

French naval ship Lorraine arrives in Colombo Port

July 11, 2023   06:53 pm

The French naval ship ‘Lorraine’ arrived at the port of Colombo on a formal visit this morning (11 July), and was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval tradition.

The 142.20m-long ship is an Air-Defence Multipurpose Frigate manned by 154 crew members and she is commanded by Captain Xavier BAGOT. 

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the ship called on Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva at the Western Naval Command Headquarters today.

During their stay in Sri Lanka, the crew members of the ship are expected to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country.
Lorraine is scheduled to leave the island on Friday (15 July) and she will conduct a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with a ship of the Sri Lanka Navy off Colombo on her departure.

