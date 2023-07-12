Several spells of light showers expected in parts of the island

July 12, 2023   08:25 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle. 

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

